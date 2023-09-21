Najstaršie známky drevených štruktúr objavených v Zambii

A recent archaeological excavation in Zambia has unearthed the earliest signs of wooden structures, estimated to be around 500,000 years old. This groundbreaking discovery challenges existing perceptions of what early human civilization was capable of.

The team of archaeologists responsible for the find reported their findings in an article published on Wednesday. The wooden structures they uncovered suggest that early humans were far more advanced than previously believed.

This discovery has proven to be a significant development in our understanding of early human civilization. Prior to this find, the earliest evidence of wooden structures was dated to around 10,000 years ago.

The wooden structures discovered in Zambia provide valuable insight into the architectural capabilities of early humans. They not only highlight their ability to create functional and durable living spaces but also indicate a level of sophistication and societal organization that was previously unknown.

By examining the remains of these ancient wooden structures, scientists hope to gain further understanding about the daily lives, behaviors, and cultural practices of early humans. The findings may shed light on aspects such as social hierarchy, communal living, and resource management.

The discovery also raises questions about the extent of early human migrations and settlements. The presence of these wooden structures in Zambia suggests a widespread distribution and utilization of such architectural practices by early human populations.

Overall, this discovery expands our knowledge of early human history and challenges existing notions of their capabilities. It serves as a reminder of the continuous technological evolution and ingenuity of our ancestors.

