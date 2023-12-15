Nová generácia astronautov Stretnite sa s prezidentom Bidenom a diskutujte o misii na Mesiaci

Zhrnutie:

Four astronauts, comprising of three Americans and one Canadian, who are set to fly around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission, met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The president showcased a moon rock, collected during the Apollo era, and expressed his commitment to the mission. The Artemis II crew expressed their gratitude for the leadership that made their journey possible. This will be the first time in 50 years that astronauts will venture to the moon. Unlike previous missions, the crew will not land or go into lunar orbit, but will instead orbit the moon and return directly to Earth. The launch is scheduled for late 2024, with a subsequent lunar landing mission planned for the following year. The astronauts are currently undergoing extensive preparations and training to ensure a safe journey. They recently conducted a dress rehearsal where they practiced capsule procedures in the Pacific Ocean. This mission marks a significant milestone as it includes a Canadian astronaut and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, named after the twin sister of Apollo from mythology. The crew’s spacecraft has undergone inspections following last year’s test flight, which revealed unexpected charring and loss of material from the heat shield. Nonetheless, the crew remains committed to the mission, and President Biden’s words reaffirm their confidence in achieving their goal.

Title: New Generation of Astronauts Embark on Historic Journey to the Moon

The Artemis II crew, consisting of American astronauts and a Canadian astronaut, recently met with President Biden at the White House, discussing their upcoming mission to fly around the moon. In the Oval Office, the president proudly displayed a moon rock from the Apollo era, symbolizing the longstanding legacy of space exploration. This encounter is an indication of President Biden’s commitment to space exploration and his support for the Artemis program.

Unlike previous moon missions, the Artemis II crew will not land on the lunar surface or orbit the moon. Instead, their objective is to fly around the moon and return directly to Earth. Scheduled for late 2024, this historic journey will be the first of its kind in 50 years. The crew’s mission serves as a prelude to a subsequent lunar landing by a different team planned for the following year.

However, before embarking on this ambitious quest, the crew is diligently preparing. They engage in extensive simulations and collaborate with Mission Control to ensure their safe departure and return. In February, the crew will participate in a dress rehearsal, experiencing the capsule’s movements as it “bobs around” in the Pacific Ocean. This crucial step ensures that the crew is well-prepared for the actual mission.

Comprising of both experienced astronauts and a Canadian member, the Artemis II crew is the first moon crew under NASA’s Artemis program. The program aims to continue the pioneering spirit of the Apollo missions and is named after the twin sister of Apollo from mythology.

While the crew eagerly anticipates their journey, investigations into the heat shield of their spacecraft may pose a potential delay. Last year’s test flight around the moon, without crew members, revealed unexpected charring and material loss from the heat shield. This protective shield is vital for safeguarding the capsule during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

President Biden’s discussion with the crew resonated with the spirit of exploration and determination. He referenced John F. Kennedy’s famous speech in 1962, emphasizing that great challenges should not be postponed. This reaffirmed the crew’s commitment to their mission and their belief in accomplishing remarkable feats through collective leadership.

With this new generation of astronauts, the Artemis II mission represents an important chapter in space exploration. By venturing beyond Earth’s orbit once again, humanity takes another significant step towards deeper understanding and discovery of the cosmos.