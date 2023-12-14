Mesto Brampton dostáva žiadosť o zmeny vo využívaní pôdy

The City of Brampton in Ontario, Canada, has recently received an application for land use changes by Glenshore Investments Inc./ MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Architecture. The application aims to remove certain lands from Secondary Plan 41(a) through an Official Plan Amendment and to rezone a proposed stormwater management facility from Floodplain to Industrial Business Zone.

The stormwater management facility, which is part of a conditional approved Draft Plan of Subdivision, is intended to retain its current function. The City will now process the application according to the Planning Act, and it has already begun circulating the application to relevant City Departments and Public Agencies for technical review.

Notably, any decision by the City Council regarding the approval of this application will only be made after a Public Meeting is held, as required by the Planning Act. The City will also issue a notice for the Public Meeting in the future, allowing residents to provide their comments on the application.

It’s important to emphasize that the receipt of a complete application does not indicate the City’s position regarding support or opposition to the proposed changes.

This application was deemed complete in accordance with the Planning Act on November 22, 2023, as stated in Section 22 (6.1), Section 34 (10.4), and Section 51(19.1) of the Act.

The City of Brampton continues to prioritize effective urban planning and development while considering community feedback and adhering to legal processes outlined in the Planning Act. Residents and stakeholders can anticipate further updates on this application as it progresses through the review and decision-making stages.