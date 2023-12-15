New Brain Cell Atlas Revolutionizes Neuroscientific Research

In a groundbreaking achievement, a team of researchers from various countries has successfully created a comprehensive cell atlas of an entire mammalian brain. The cell atlas, which focuses on the mouse brain, offers detailed information about more than 32 million cells, including their types, locations, molecular profiles, and connectivity. This unprecedented feat provides valuable insights into the inner workings of the mouse brain, a widely used model in neuroscience research.

Understanding the organization and functioning of brain circuits is crucial for comprehending the human brain and developing treatments for mental and neurological disorders. The newly created cell atlas, funded by the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative®, sets the stage for the advancement of precision therapeutics for such conditions.

The atlas encompasses structural, transcriptomic, and epigenetic data, serving as a blueprint for comprehending the operations and functions of brain circuits. It describes cell types in different regions of the mouse brain, provides an extensive catalog of gene readouts, and explores thousands of individual cell clusters. Additionally, the atlas characterizes the epigenetic modifications of cells, shedding light on various brain cell types.

Furthermore, the atlas includes information about the neurotransmitters and neuropeptides used by different cells and their relationships within the brain. This data offers insights into the chemical signals responsible for brain circuit operations and overall brain functionality.

This collaborative effort, consisting of ten studies published in Nature, represents a monumental achievement enabled by the NIH BRAIN Initiative. The success of this cell atlas lays the groundwork for developing similar maps of the human brain and nonhuman primate brain, further propelling our understanding of brain structure and function.

The researchers are now embarking on the next stage of the NIH BRAIN Initiative, known as the BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network (BICAN). This transformative project aims to revolutionize neuroscience research by comprehensively understanding the cells and cellular functions of mammalian brains. The efforts of BICAN, together with other large-scale projects, will pave the way for breakthroughs in treating brain disorders and uncovering the fundamental principles underlying behavior.