Microsoft විසින් Windows 11 සඳහා බලශක්ති ඉතිරිකිරීමේ මාදිලිය හඳුන්වා දෙයි

Microsoft is taking steps to make Windows 11 more energy-efficient by testing a new power-saving feature. The energy saver mode, recently released to Windows 11 Insiders, allows users to conserve power on both desktop PCs and laptops, even when plugged in.

The energy saver mode complements the existing battery saver option and functions similarly. However, it offers broader functionality by extending beyond laptops to include desktop computers. By enabling this mode, users can conserve electricity and reduce energy consumption.

There is a small trade-off for the energy savings, as the mode sacrifices some system performance. As a result, it may not be the ideal choice for resource-intensive activities such as gaming. Nevertheless, if you are looking to prioritize energy efficiency without significant impact on daily tasks, the energy saver mode can be a great tool.

To access the new feature, users can either activate it from the Quick Settings menu or configure it through the System > Power > Energy saver menu in the Settings menu. Additionally, users have the option to set the energy saver mode to activate automatically based on a specific battery percentage.

While the energy saver mode is currently only available to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary channel, those without access can still utilize the existing battery saver mode already available to all Windows 11 users. Furthermore, the system’s energy recommendations feature can assist in optimizing power consumption by automatically adjusting settings like screen brightness to save power.

By introducing this power-saving mode, Microsoft is committed to promoting energy efficiency within its software. This initiative aligns with the global goal of reducing carbon footprints and conserving energy resources.

නිති අසන පැණ

1. Can I use the energy saver mode on both laptops and desktop PCs?

Yes, the energy saver mode is available for both laptops and desktop PCs.

2. Will the energy saver mode impact system performance?

Enabling the energy saver mode may result in a slight trade-off in system performance. It is recommended to avoid using this mode for resource-intensive activities like gaming.

3. How can I activate the energy saver mode?

You can activate the energy saver mode from the Quick Settings menu or by navigating to System > Power > Energy saver in the Settings menu.

4. Is the energy saver mode available for all Windows 11 users?

The energy saver mode is currently only accessible to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary channel. However, all Windows 11 users can utilize the existing battery saver mode.