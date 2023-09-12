A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has identified beavers as having an increasing role in greenhouse gas production in the Arctic. Published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, the study links the presence of beavers in the region to rising levels of methane gas emissions.

Traditionally found in forested areas, beavers are now colonizing tundra regions in western and northern Alaska. This colonization has significant scientific implications and is viewed as a radical development by communities in these areas.

The UAF research team, led by Professor Ken Tape, asserts that their study is the first to conclusively link new beaver ponds to an increase in methane gas emissions. This discovery is significant due to the potent greenhouse effect of methane, which is approximately 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat within the earth’s atmosphere. Methane is responsible for about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The researchers focused on an area of approximately 166 square miles in the Lower Noatak River Basin in northwest Alaska. They used imagery from space, specifically from the National Aeronautical and Space Administration’s Arctic-Boreal Vulnerability Experiment program, to better understand the impact of beavers on the landscape. By mapping over 10,000 beaver ponds in the Alaska Arctic, the research team was able to correlate the presence of beaver ponds with methane hot spots.

Beaver dams, a trademark of the species, cause flooding that inundates vegetation and transforms Arctic streams into ponds. These beaver ponds and the surrounding inundated vegetation become oxygen-deprived environments with rich organic sediment. As this material decays, it releases methane gas.

The researchers employed airborne hyperspectral imaging technology for methane mapping. This advanced imaging process captures data from a hundred different bands in the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing for the identification of methane and other gases.

Co-authors of the study include Benjamin Jones, a research assistant professor at the UAF Institute of Northern Engineering, along with a group from the National Park Service and NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory.

This study adds to our understanding of the complex relationship between species and climate change. As beavers continue to extend their range into the Arctic, further research will be necessary to assess the long-term impacts of their presence on greenhouse gas emissions.

ආරංචි මාර්ග:

– University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF)

- එක්සත් ජනපද පරිසර ආරක්ෂණ ඒජන්සිය