Looking to reminisce about your digital experiences in 2023? Snapchat has just released its Snapchat Recap feature to help you relive your past year on the app. But where can you find it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

To find your Snapchat Recap 2023, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your phone.

Step 2: Swipe up from the camera screen to access the Memories page.

Step 3: Look for the Snapchat Recap 2023 at the top of the page. If you can’t find it, swipe left on the carousel of Flashbacks until you spot “Your 2023 Recap”.

Step 4: Select “Your 2023 Recap” to enjoy your personalized recap video.

Step 5: While watching your Snapchat Recap, you can choose to add it to your story by selecting “Story”, or send it directly to a friend or group chat by selecting “Send To”.

Step 6: Depending on your Snapchat activity in 2023, your Recap will be divided into various categories. If you shared photos or videos taken by the beach or lake, they might appear in a section called “Beach Please”. And if you were fond of taking selfies, you can expect to find a “Felt Cute, Will Delete Later” category.

Repeat the process as many times as you like to relive your Snapchat highlights.

But Snapchat isn’t the only app offering recaps for 2023. Check out other popular apps like Duolingo, Reddit, Spotify, and Apple Music, which also have their own year in review features.

So, whether you’re a Snapchat enthusiast or a user of other popular apps, take a moment to look back on the highlights and memories you made in the digital world in 2023.