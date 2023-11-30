Dan Houser’s Absurd Ventures Unveils New Projects in Different Mediums

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games and the lead writer on renowned titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, recently revealed the first projects from his new studio, Absurd Ventures. Contrary to expectations of a video game, Houser’s studio is venturing into multimedia projects including comics and audio dramas.

Announced on November 29, Absurd Ventures is currently working on two original storytelling universes: American Caper and A Better Paradise. These projects aim to captivate audiences through graphic novels and audio fiction.

American Caper delves into the lives of two normal yet deeply flawed American families, trapped in a world of corrupt businesses, crime, and inept politicians. The first installment in this new universe will be a graphic novel illustrated by the renowned comic book artist Simon Bisley.

On the other hand, A Better Paradise takes the audience on a suspenseful journey of existential dilemmas set in the near future. This universe will debut through a twelve-episode audio fiction series, currently in production.

According to Dan Houser, these initial projects serve as an introduction to the storytelling approach and media envisioned by Absurd Ventures. The studio is already working on a wide range of projects, encompassing animation, video games, graphic novels, audio fiction, and more.

Despite the absence of a highly anticipated new video game, the description of American Caper’s universe beckons familiar tones reminiscent of the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. While no open-world game is currently announced, Absurd Ventures may explore the possibility in the future.

Fans can expect more information about the upcoming franchises from Absurd Ventures in the coming months. In the meantime, Rockstar Games, the company Houser helped shape, plans to release the first official trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, possibly at the Game Awards.

