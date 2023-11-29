Professor Layton and the New World of Steam to Release in 2025 on Nintendo Switch

Level 5 has recently announced that the highly anticipated game, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, will be coming out in 2025 on the Nintendo Switch platform. The official website for the game has been updated with a new release window and an exciting trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

This new installment in the Professor Layton franchise takes place one year after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future. The story unfolds in Steam Bison, America, where highly advanced steam engines have revolutionized the world, surpassing even London’s technological advancements. A mysterious incident in Steam Bison sets the stage for a new adventure with Professor Layton and his trusted apprentice, Luke.

Known for his expertise in archaeology and riddles, Professor Hershel Layton continues to unravel mysteries around the world. Meanwhile, Luke Triton, Layton’s self-proclaimed first apprentice, has moved to the United States due to family reasons. However, his passion for riddles persists, and he uses his innate creativity to solve everyday mysteries and has gained popularity as “Detective Luke.”

With the game’s release scheduled for 2025, speculation arises as to whether it will also launch on Nintendo’s next-generation console, potentially called Nintendo Switch 2. Although it seems likely, considering the release timing, it’s important to note that Nintendo has previously stated its commitment to continuing support for the current Switch console until 2025.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam marks the 10th entry in the Layton franchise and the eighth installment featuring Hershel Layton as the protagonist. Fans have eagerly awaited Layton’s return in a starring role since his last appearance in the crossover game with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in 2014. The most recent Layton title, Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy, was initially released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2017 and later received a Switch port in 2019.

As Level 5 prepares to unveil this exciting new adventure in 2025, fans can expect mind-bending puzzles, engrossing storytelling, and charming characters that have become synonymous with the Professor Layton series.