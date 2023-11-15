Microsoft and Nvidia to Empower Developers with Windows AI Studio

Microsoft and Nvidia are joining forces to provide developers with the tools they need to run and customize AI models on Windows PCs. At the Microsoft Ignite event, Microsoft unveiled Windows AI Studio, a centralized hub where developers can access a range of AI models and tailor them to their specific requirements.

Windows AI Studio builds upon the existing Azure AI Studio and integrates with other services like Hugging Face, offering developers a comprehensive solution. It features an intuitive user interface with guided workspace setup, allowing developers to fine-tune small language models (SLMs) like Microsoft’s Phi, Meta’s Llama 2, and Mistral.

The power of Windows AI Studio extends beyond configuration. It provides developers with the ability to test the performance of their models using Prompt Flow and Gradio templates. Microsoft plans to release Windows AI Studio as a Visual Studio Code extension in the near future, making it easily accessible to developers.

Simultaneously, Nvidia announced updates to TensorRT-LLM, a tool initially designed to enhance the efficiency of running large language models (LLMs) on H100 GPUs. The latest update enables TensorRT-LLM to work seamlessly with GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series GPUs, equipped with 8GB of RAM or more.

Furthermore, Nvidia is working on making TensorRT-LLM compatible with OpenAI’s Chat API through a new wrapper. This compatibility allows developers to run LLMs directly on their PCs, addressing concerns about data privacy in the cloud. The upcoming TensorRT-LLM 6.0 release promises up to five times faster inference and support for the new Mistral 7B and Nemotron-3 8B models.

Both Microsoft and Nvidia are striving to create a “hybrid loop” development pattern, enabling AI development across both cloud and local devices. Developers can now leverage Microsoft’s powerful cloud servers to alleviate the computational load on their devices, expanding their capabilities and accelerating the pace of AI innovation.

නිතර අසනු ලබන ප්රශ්න (නිතර අසන ප්රශ්න)

What is Windows AI Studio?

Windows AI Studio is a unified platform developed by Microsoft that allows developers to access and customize AI models. It offers a user-friendly interface and tools to fine-tune small language models, such as Microsoft’s Phi, Meta’s Llama 2, and Mistral.

What functionality does Windows AI Studio provide?

Windows AI Studio enables developers to test the performance of their models using Prompt Flow and Gradio templates. It also integrates with Azure AI Studio and other services like Hugging Face, providing a comprehensive solution for AI development.

How can developers access Windows AI Studio?

Microsoft plans to release Windows AI Studio as a Visual Studio Code extension in the near future, making it easily accessible to developers directly from their development environment.

What is TensorRT-LLM?

TensorRT-LLM is a tool developed by Nvidia that optimizes the performance of running large language models (LLMs) on GPUs. It improves efficiency and computational speed for LLM tasks.

What updates have been announced for TensorRT-LLM?

Nvidia has expanded the compatibility of TensorRT-LLM to include GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series GPUs with 8GB of RAM or more. Additionally, Nvidia is working on making TensorRT-LLM compatible with OpenAI’s Chat API, allowing local execution of LLMs and addressing data privacy concerns.

What is the purpose of the “hybrid loop” development pattern?

The “hybrid loop” development pattern aims to enable AI development across both cloud and local devices. It leverages the computational power of Microsoft’s cloud servers, relieving the load on developers’ devices and facilitating faster AI development.