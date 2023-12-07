වේක් වනාන්තරයේ පදිංචිකරුවන් අද්භූත ශබ්ද ගැන කනස්සල්ලට පත්ව සිටිති

Residents living in Wake Forest, North Carolina, are expressing their concerns about strange booms that have been heard throughout the day. The noises have been described as resembling gunshots, mortars, or even fireworks, but the source of the sounds remains unknown.

While some residents initially dismissed the noises as everyday occurrences, others are worried about the potential dangers they pose. One resident, Renae Hill, even thought her lawnmower was to blame for the sudden bursts of sound. Another resident, Natalie Hill, mentioned that she has heard the booms while reading or studying, only to realize that some of them are indeed fireworks.

According to Wake Forest police, they have received reports about the mysterious noises and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Derek Barnwell, a nearby resident, described the sound as similar to a shotgun, echoing throughout the neighborhood and causing concern among residents.

Although the section of Jones Farm Road falls within Wake Forest town limits, the area across Jones Dairy Road is considered unincorporated Wake County. In this unincorporated area, firing guns is permitted with certain restrictions, such as not shooting between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and obtaining written permission from homeowners within 300 yards. However, some residents suspect that not all of the rules are being followed, raising concerns about stray bullets and the safety of children in the neighborhood.

Wake Forest police have received an email report about the noise, while the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports but encourages residents to contact them if they have information about the source of the mysterious booms. The community remains on alert, hoping for answers and reassurance regarding the origin and safety of these unusual sounds.