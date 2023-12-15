iQOO 12 සහ OnePlus 12 සංසන්දනය කිරීම: ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ස්මාර්ට්ෆෝන් වල සටන

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, two rivals have recently emerged – the iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12. While the iQOO 12 has already made its debut in India, the OnePlus 12 is set to be launched in the Chinese market soon. Despite their impending India release, curiosity surrounding these high-end devices has already been piqued. With cutting-edge features and top-tier specifications, both smartphones aim to cater to the needs of power users and tech enthusiasts alike. Let’s delve into the comparison of these highly anticipated devices based on their specifications and available information.

නිර්මාණ: Both the iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 exude a sense of elegance and durability with their combination of glass and metal. The iQOO 12 offers a choice of Panther Black, Nebula Blue, and Silver White colors, whereas the OnePlus 12 comes in Jade Black, Astral Green, and Misty White. The decision between the two boils down to personal style and preference.

කාර්ය සාධනය: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, both the iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 deliver seamless performance. With advanced components like the Kryo 780 CPU and Adreno 730 GPU, these devices ensure speedy and efficient operations. The iQOO 12 impresses with its maximum of 16GB RAM, while the OnePlus 12 surpasses expectations with up to 24GB RAM, providing users with ample multitasking capabilities.

කාමරය: The iQOO 12 boasts a 50-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Such a combination allows for sharp, detailed, and wider-angle shots. The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, offers a similar 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The OnePlus 12 benefits from a partnership with renowned camera company Hasselblad, potentially providing users with enhanced camera features.

බැටරිය: Both smartphones are equipped with sizable batteries that offer long-lasting power. The iQOO 12 features a 5000mAh battery, slightly smaller than the OnePlus 12’s 5400mAh battery. However, both devices support rapid charging. The iQOO 12 boasts 120W FlashCharge, enabling a complete charge in just 15 minutes. The OnePlus 12 utilizes 100W SuperVOOC charging, providing a full charge in 25 minutes. Additionally, both smartphones support wireless charging, allowing users to conveniently charge other devices on the go.

In conclusion, choosing between the iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 depends on individual preferences and requirements. The iQOO 12 stands out for its lightning-fast charging capabilities and robust camera setup. Conversely, the OnePlus 12’s collaboration with Hasselblad offers an enticing proposition for photography enthusiasts. Whether one prioritizes rapid charging, exceptional photography, or overall performance, both smartphones offer unique features that set them apart from the competition.