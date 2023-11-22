මගේ iPhone සහ එහි දත්ත වලින් යෙදුමක් ස්ථිරවම මකා දමන්නේ කෙසේද?

In today’s digital age, our smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. We rely on them for communication, entertainment, and productivity. However, as our app collections grow, we may find ourselves wanting to declutter our devices by permanently deleting unnecessary apps and their associated data. If you’re wondering how to do this on your iPhone, read on for a step-by-step guide.

Firstly, it’s important to understand the difference between deleting an app and offloading it. When you delete an app, you remove it from your device entirely, including all its data. On the other hand, offloading an app removes the app itself but keeps its data intact, allowing you to reinstall it later without losing any information.

To permanently delete an app from your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

1. Locate the app you wish to delete on your home screen.

2. Press and hold the app icon until it starts to jiggle.

3. Tap the “X” icon that appears on the top-left corner of the app.

4. A pop-up message will appear, asking if you want to delete the app. Confirm your decision by tapping “Delete.”

Once you’ve completed these steps, the app will be permanently deleted from your iPhone, and all its associated data will be removed.

නිති අසන පැණ:

Q: Can I recover a deleted app and its data?

A: No, once you delete an app, it cannot be recovered unless you have a backup of your device that includes the app and its data.

Q: Will deleting an app free up storage space on my iPhone?

A: Yes, deleting apps can help free up storage space on your device, especially if the app had a large amount of data associated with it.

Q: What happens if I accidentally delete an app?

A: Don’t worry! You can easily reinstall any app you accidentally delete from the App Store. Your app data, however, will not be recovered unless you have a backup.

In conclusion, deleting unnecessary apps from your iPhone is a simple process that can help declutter your device and free up storage space. Just remember to be cautious when deleting apps, as their data cannot be recovered once deleted.