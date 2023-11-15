Ferrari has done it again. Introducing the SF90 XX, a car that is set to redefine the boundaries of speed and performance. With a jaw-dropping 1,016bhp, this beast is ready to dominate every lap it encounters. But what truly sets the SF90 XX apart from its predecessors is its road-legal status, making it the first XX car that can be driven anywhere.

By making the SF90 XX road legal, Ferrari has opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Not only does it broaden the market for this incredible machine, but it also means that enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of owning and driving a track-focused car on public roads. However, being road legal comes with certain compromises. The SF90 XX weighs in at 1,560kg dry, significantly more than its track-only counterpart, the FXX K. This extra weight is due to the necessary components for road use, such as lights and a more substantial chassis.

So, why did Ferrari make the SF90 XX road legal? It’s simple: they can sell more of them. By making this limited edition car accessible to a wider audience, Ferrari ensures that the demand for the SF90 XX remains high. Additionally, the road-going version allows for a higher price point, with the Stradale starting at £673,584 and the Spider at £730,000. Comparatively, the base SF90 is a mere £376k.

With improvements in power, weight, and aerodynamics, the SF90 XX pushes the boundaries even further. The twin-turbo V8 engine delivers a staggering 786bhp, while the electric motors provide an additional 230bhp. The result is a car that can go from 0-62mph in just 2.3 seconds.

While the SF90 XX may not be the lightest or the most extreme track car out there, it excels in other areas. Ferrari has made significant advancements in aerodynamics, with a total downforce of 530kg at 155mph. The clever design elements, such as bonnet vents and optimally placed wings, ensure that the SF90 XX is the most aerodynamically efficient Ferrari road car to date.

In terms of handling, the SF90 XX strikes a balance between comfort and performance. The soft suspension allows for a supple ride, while still maintaining excellent traction on the track. Although it has not been tested on public roads, it is anticipated that the SF90 XX will deliver a comfortable and smooth driving experience similar to that of a GT car.

In conclusion, the SF90 XX is a game-changer for Ferrari. With its road-legal status, incredible performance, and innovative design, this car is set to dominate both the road and the track. So, buckle up and get ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime behind the wheel of the SF90 XX.

නිතර අසනු ලබන ප්රශ්න (නිතර අසන ප්රශ්න)

What sets the SF90 XX apart from other XX models?

The SF90 XX is the first XX car to be road legal, allowing enthusiasts to drive it on public roads.

Why did Ferrari make the SF90 XX road legal?

By making the SF90 XX road legal, Ferrari can sell a larger number of cars and increase the exclusivity and desirability of the model.

What are the key changes in the SF90 XX compared to the regular SF90?

The SF90 XX has more power, less weight, and improved aerodynamics, making it even more track-focused and performance-oriented.

Is the SF90 XX comfortable to drive on the road?

While the SF90 XX has not been tested on public roads, it is expected to provide a comfortable and smooth driving experience similar to that of a GT car.