Evernote to Implement New Limits for Free Users

Evernote, the popular note-taking platform, has announced that starting from December 4th, free users will be restricted to a maximum of 50 notes and one notebook. This change, which has been under testing, means that users with a large volume of notes will need to consider upgrading to one of Evernote’s paid plans or explore alternative note-taking platforms.

While users who possess more than 50 notes or one notebook will still be able to view, edit, export, share, and delete their existing content, creating new notes or notebooks will require them to delete some of their current content to meet the new limits. Evernote has indicated that this will not affect the majority of free users, as they typically fall below the designated threshold. However, heavy users who rely heavily on the free version may be impacted once the new restrictions come into effect.

The decision to implement these changes comes after Evernote was acquired by Bending Spoons in 2022 and faced layoffs earlier this year. The company states that the adjustments have been made to ensure the sustainability of their services and to provide a better experience for all users.

For those considering alternatives to Evernote, there are several noteworthy note-taking apps available. Be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup of the best note-taking apps to find one that suits your needs. Additionally, if you’re interested in transferring your notes from Evernote to another platform, we have a handy guide to assist you with the process.

Evernote’s upcoming limitations have prompted users to evaluate their current note-taking practices and explore alternatives that align with their requirements. As the landscape of note-taking apps continues to evolve, users are urged to find the solution that best suits their workflow and offers the necessary features and capabilities for their productivity and organizational needs.

නිතර අසන ප්රශ්න

What are the new limits for free users on Evernote?

Starting from December 4th, free users will be restricted to a maximum of 50 notes and one notebook.

Can I still access and edit my existing notes and notebooks if I exceed the new limits?

Yes, Evernote has confirmed that users will still be able to view, edit, export, share, and delete their existing notes and notebooks, even if they surpass the new limits.

What should I do if I exceed the new limits and want to create new notes or notebooks?

If you surpass the new limits, you will need to delete some of your current notes or notebooks in order to create new ones within the specified limits.

Are there alternative note-taking apps I can consider?

Yes, there are various note-taking apps available in the market. Take a look at our roundup of the best note-taking apps to discover alternatives to Evernote.

How can I transfer my notes from Evernote to another platform?

If you’re interested in migrating your notes from Evernote to a different platform, we have a guide available to assist you with the process.