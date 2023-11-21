New DualSense Controller Deals Revealed During Black Friday

During the exciting week of Black Friday sales, PlayStation fans have eagerly been waiting for one thing – the release of the DualSense Controller. Finally, the wait is over, and gamers can now get their hands on this innovative controller at select retailers in the UK, starting at just £38.99. The Xbox fans need not feel left out either, as Xbox Controllers are also available at the same price for a limited time.

For those planning to do their shopping on ShopTo this Black Friday, an even more enticing offer awaits. Alongside the DualSense Controller priced at £39.85, shoppers will also receive a £5 gift card. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab this highly sought-after controller at a great price while also enjoying a little extra bonus.

Black Friday brings with it a plethora of exciting deals, and gaming enthusiasts should not miss this chance to upgrade their gaming experience. In addition to the DualSense Controller offers, there are fantastic discounts on several other PlayStation products. The Midnight Black DualSense Controller is currently 35% off, while the Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue versions are all discounted by 40% – bringing them down to £64.99 each.

But that’s not all! Black Friday also offers a unique opportunity for those who have been eyeing the PlayStation 5 console. ShopTo is currently offering the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive for just £359.95 – an incredible reduction of £110. This deal does not include games, but for those looking for bundle deals, there are more options available.

නිති අසන පැණ:

Q: Where can I find the DualSense Controller deals?

A: The DualSense Controller deals can be found at select retailers in the UK, as well as on the ShopTo website.

Q: Can I get a gift card with my DualSense Controller purchase on ShopTo?

A: Yes, if you purchase the DualSense Controller on ShopTo this Black Friday, you will receive a £5 gift card along with your purchase.

Q: Are there any other PlayStation deals available during Black Friday?

A: Yes, in addition to the DualSense Controller deals, there are discounts on the PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive, as well as discounted prices on various DualSense Controller colors.