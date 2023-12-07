යුධ හමුදා ඉංජිනේරු බලකාය එලිසබෙත් වේල්ල ඉවත් කිරීමට සූදානම් වන අතර බෝට්ටු සහ මාළු සඳහා අවස්ථා නිර්මාණය කරයි

The Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for the demolition of the old Elizabeth Dam in 2024. While the removal of the dam is expected to improve commercial navigation on the river, there are concerns about its impact on fish habitats. To mitigate potential disruptions, the Army Corps of Engineers has been using a massive crane to deposit buckets of rock into the Monongahela River near Elizabeth Borough.

The main purpose of this project is to compensate for the loss of the tailwater effect caused by the dam’s removal. The absence of the dam will open up miles of the river for boating, recreational activities, and unobstructed fish passage. According to Kristina Shultz, a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the removal of the dam will benefit a variety of fish species such as walleye, bass, and muskie.

The deposited rock will create fish reefs, providing essential habitats for fish in the area, particularly during the spawning season. This initiative is not exclusive to the Elizabeth Dam; there will be a total of 73 reefs across five segments from Braddock to Charleroi. This development is not only exciting for fish but also for boaters and recreational users of the lower Monongahela River, as it will enhance their experience on the water.

As recreational boaters venture into the Monongahela River, they will need to be aware of these rock reefs. Some areas will have shallower clearance of about three feet. Boaters are advised to exercise caution around these structures and consult the navigation charts available on the LRP website for safe navigation.

With the anticipated removal of the Elizabeth Dam, the Army Corps of Engineers is striving to strike a balance between improving commercial navigation and preserving fish habitats. This project opens up new opportunities for both boaters and marine river life, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem on the Monongahela River.