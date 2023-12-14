මුරපදය සමඟ ගිණුම සරල කිරීම: ආරක්ෂිත සහ පහසු විසඳුමක්

In a recent blog post, 1Password product director Mitch Cohen announced the expansion of the passkey beta program to the public, making it easier for anyone to set up an account. Passkeys are now gaining traction among various companies, offering a safer and more convenient way to secure accounts and login credentials.

Instead of relying on a master password or secret key, passkeys utilize a security technology called public-key cryptography. When creating a 1Password account with a passkey, users are provided with a private key and a public key. The private key remains encrypted and is never shared with 1Password, while the public key is stored securely on the company’s servers to authenticate login attempts.

Even if hackers were to gain access to 1Password’s servers and the public key, the corresponding private key is required to sign into an account. This ensures that even in the event of a data breach, user accounts remain protected.

While the ability to unlock 1Password with a passkey is currently limited to new accounts, the company plans to make this feature available for existing account holders next year. This will provide enhanced security options for all users, regardless of when their accounts were created.

To create a 1Password account with a passkey, users can download and install the iOS or Android app. During the sign-up process, they will be prompted to create a passkey. This passkey can be saved to iCloud Keychain on an iPhone or Google Password Manager on an Android device, ensuring easy access across multiple devices.

The steps for setting up an account with a passkey and using it on different devices are also detailed on 1Password’s website under the “Unlock 1Password with a passkey (beta)” section. Additionally, new 1Password accounts created through the public beta program will receive an extended free trial until the beta period ends.

By implementing passkeys, 1Password is streamlining the account set-up process while maintaining the security of users’ login information. With this innovative approach, individuals can protect their sensitive data without the hassle of remembering complex passwords, making 1Password a reliable solution for all their password management needs.