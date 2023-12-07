Molecular Fossils Reveal Ancient Feeding Strategies

A recent study published in Nature Communications has uncovered fascinating insights into the eating habits of ancient life forms, dating back more than one billion years. By combining the fields of geology and genetics, researchers have been able to analyze chemical traces found in ancient rocks and study the genetic makeup of modern animals, shedding light on how changes in the early Earth influenced shifts in feeding strategies.

Lead researcher David Gold, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of California, Davis, specializes in molecular paleontology. This emerging field utilizes both geological and biological tools to study the evolution of life. Through advancements in technology, scientists can now extract chemical remnants of ancient life from rocks, where traditional fossils are often scarce.

One particular type of chemical trace that has been found in rocks up to 1.6 billion years old is sterol lipids, which originate from cell membranes. These lipids can endure for hundreds of millions of years. The researchers discovered that while most animals today use sterols with 27 carbon atoms (C27), such as cholesterol, fungi generally use C28 sterols, and plants and green algae produce C29 sterols, also known as phytosterols.

Analysis of rocks dating back 850 million years has revealed traces of C27 sterols, while traces of C28 and C29 sterols emerged around 200 million years later. This pattern suggests the increasing diversity of life at that time and the evolution of fungi and green algae. However, without fossilized remains, researchers cannot ascertain which animals or plants produced these sterols.

To gain a clearer understanding, Gold and his team conducted a genetic analysis. They found that the smt gene, which is responsible for producing longer-chain sterols, originated early in the evolution of the first animals. Notably, this gene underwent rapid changes during the same period when phytosterols first appeared in the fossil record. Over time, many animal lineages lost the smt gene, implying that these organisms abandoned phytosterol production as they increasingly relied on the flourishing food source provided by algae.

“If we’re right,” explains Gold, “then the history of the smt gene chronicles a change in animal feeding strategies early in their evolution, as these phytosterol molecular fossils record the rise of algae in ancient oceans.”

This study demonstrates the valuable insights that can be gained by combining multiple scientific disciplines to decipher the mysteries of ancient life. By studying molecular fossils and analyzing genetic data, researchers can uncover significant clues about the adaptations and feeding strategies of organisms that lived billions of years ago.