In a recent episode of the Disruption Interruption podcast, host Karla Jo Helms sits down with Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-Founder and CMO of Meylah, and Co-Founder and President of Women in Cloud, to discuss how she is disrupting customer service through cloud go-to-market solutions and co-sell partnerships.

Vedullapalli highlights the importance of having a visibility mindset for CEOs in order to address the common challenges companies face in the digital marketplace. She emphasizes the need for patience and long-term strategies, but also notes that the answer to many dilemmas is often something that people already know.

As a disruptor herself, Vedullapalli explains how she and other global MarTech leaders are shaping the digital marketplace and creating demand in a noisy market. She emphasizes the key role that partnerships play in long-term success, emphasizing the need for compatibility with a company’s business model, values, and goals.

A partner ecosystem, as defined by Forbes, is a network of organizations that collaborate to create value for each other and their customers. However, it is crucial to carefully consider compatibility to prevent unequal stakeholder commitments and other missteps that can lead to failure.

Through Meylah, Vedullapalli and her team provide go-to-market (GTM) solutions for brand implementation, helping underserved businesses access visibility through the cloud and co-sell platforms. By harnessing the power of AI, cloud, and IoT, they empower business owners to thrive in the digital economy.

Chaitra Vedullapalli is a recognized business leader and advocate for digital equality. She is actively involved in various organizations and initiatives, including Women in Cloud and global conversations with the United Nations. Her passion for enabling economic prosperity through access to digital solutions is evident in her work.

Overall, Vedullapalli’s approach to disrupting customer service highlights the importance of partnerships, long-term strategies, and a visibility mindset. By addressing the challenges of the digital marketplace and creating demand through innovative solutions, she is paving the way for businesses to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

