The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments at CERN are embarking on a new phase of heavy-ion physics as stable beams of lead nuclei circulate in the LHC at the energy of 6.8 TeV for the first time ever. This marks the start of the LHC Run 3 and the first heavy-ion run in 5 years.

During this run, the lead-ion beams will collide with an increased energy of 5.36 TeV per nucleon, an upgrade from the previous 5.02 TeV. The collision rate has also increased by a factor of 10. The primary focus of this run is to study quark-gluon plasma, a rare state of matter that is thought to have filled the Universe soon after the Big Bang. Quark-gluon plasma consists of free quarks and gluons, which are the building blocks of particles like protons and neutrons.

The heavy-ion collisions at the LHC create an extremely dense and hot fireball of quark-gluon plasma, the hottest substance known to exist. Within this fireball, quarks and gluons move around freely before the plasma cools down and turns back into hadrons. By studying these collisions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the properties of quark-gluon plasma and its behavior.

The ongoing heavy-ion run is expected to bring significant advances in the understanding of quark-gluon plasma. The ALICE experiment, which specializes in quark-gluon plasma studies, has implemented new data processing methods to record up to 100 times more collisions per second. CMS and ATLAS have also upgraded their infrastructure to take advantage of the increased collision rates. LHCb is preparing to study fixed-target collisions of lead nuclei with other types of nuclei using its unique SMOG2 apparatus.

Besides the study of quark-gluon plasma, the experiments will also investigate ultra-peripheral collisions of heavy ions. These collisions involve one beam emitting a high-energy photon that strikes the other beam, allowing researchers to probe gluonic matter inside nuclei and study rare phenomena.

The start of this heavy-ion run marks a significant milestone for the LHC experiments as they aim to uncover new insights into the fundamental nature of matter.

අර්ථ දැක්වීම්:

– Large Hadron Collider (LHC): The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator located at CERN in Switzerland. It is used to study particle physics and the fundamental particles and forces of nature.

– Quark-gluon plasma: A state of matter that is thought to have existed in the early Universe and can be recreated in high-energy heavy-ion collisions. It consists of free quarks and gluons.

– Nucleus: The central part of an atom that contains protons and neutrons.

– TeV: A unit of energy used in particle physics, equal to one trillion electron volts.

