තරු මාළු සහ Echinoderms හි ආකර්ෂණීය පරිණාමය

Starfish are enigmatic creatures that have long puzzled scientists due to their unique body plan. While they may appear to have multiple limbs, recent research has revealed that starfish actually resemble disembodied heads. This revelation has shed light on the complex evolution of echinoderms, a group of animals that includes starfish, sea urchins, and others.

For years, scientists have been perplexed by how echinoderms, which have a fivefold body plan, evolved from ancestors with only twofold symmetry. This two-fold symmetry is common among insects, molluscs, and vertebrates. Dr. Jeff Thompson from the University of Southampton describes this as a conundrum, stating that it was unclear how the body plans of echinoderms related to those of other organisms.

Researchers made a groundbreaking discovery by examining the genes switched on in the outermost layers of adult starfish. They discovered that genes in these layers corresponded to those activated in the heads of acorn worms (closely related to echinoderms) and vertebrates. Additionally, different parts of the starfish’s “arms” resembled different parts of the head, suggesting that starfish arms are more like extensions of the head.

In essence, starfish are mostly head-like animals with five projections, including a mouth that faces downwards and an anus that faces upwards. The trunk, though present in larval stages, seems to be absent in adult starfish. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about starfish anatomy.

The research not only provides insights into starfish but also offers a glimpse into the remarkable evolution of echinoderms. It raises questions about the existence of animals with intermediate body forms in the fossil record. Scientists are now examining the possibility of finding evidence that could bridge the gap between bilateral ancestors and modern echinoderms.

Understanding the evolution of echinoderms and their unusual body plans has broader implications. It allows for a better interpretation of early echinoderm fossils and provides a deeper understanding of the relationship between the brain regions of humans and echinoderms.

නිති අසන පැණ

Q: What are echinoderms?

Echinoderms are a group of marine animals that include starfish, sea urchins, and sand dollars. They have a unique fivefold symmetry and a diverse range of body shapes and sizes.

Q: How do starfish differ from our own limbs?

Starfish arms are not similar to human arms. Instead, they are extensions of the starfish’s head, with different parts of the arms corresponding to different parts of the head.

ප්රශ්නය: මෙම පර්යේෂණයේ වැදගත්කම කුමක්ද?

This research provides valuable insights into the evolution of echinoderms and challenges previous assumptions about starfish anatomy. It also allows for a better understanding of early echinoderm fossils and the comparison between human and echinoderm brain regions.

Q: Are these findings applicable to other echinoderms?

While the study focused on starfish, there is no reason to believe that the findings would not apply to other echinoderms. The results suggest a radical transformation of the ancestral bilaterian body plan in echinoderms as a whole.