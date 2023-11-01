New research conducted in the United Kingdom provides insight into the potential link between plastic pollution in rivers and the proliferation of antibiotic resistance. A recent study published in Microbiome by researchers from the University of Warwick discovered that both new and degraded plastics submerged in a river harbored opportunistic “microbial hitchhikers,” such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii, alongside a distinct set of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). These findings raise concerns about the role of riverine plastics as a reservoir for antibiotic resistance.

To investigate the potential association between river plastics and pathogenic bacteria as well as ARGs, the researchers immersed strips of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) in the River Sowe, downstream from a wastewater treatment plant. Some of the strips were artificially weathered in an oven to mimic natural weathering processes. The study also included pieces of wood as a control surface.

After allowing the microbial communities to establish biofilms on the plastic and wood samples over a period of one week, the researchers extracted DNA from these communities and conducted a metagenomics analysis. They compared the diversity of microbes on the plastic and wood samples with that of the surrounding water. The results revealed that the microbial communities on the plastic and wood were similar to each other but distinct from those in the water samples.

Species such as Pseudomonas, Acinetobacter, and Aeromonas were found to dominate the biofilms on the plastic and wood samples, while pathogenic species like Escherichia, Klebsiella, Salmonella, and Streptococcus were mainly present in the water samples. Moreover, the plastic and wood samples exhibited a higher abundance of ARGs, indicating a potential link between plastic pollution and antibiotic resistance.

Furthermore, the study found that exposing the samples to sub-inhibitory antibiotic concentrations increased the prevalence of their corresponding ARGs. However, each antibiotic affected the microbial communities differently. These findings suggest that plastics may facilitate the horizontal transfer of ARGs to pathogenic bacteria.

It is important to note that the exact health risks posed by plastic pollution and the potential spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria are still under investigation. The study authors stress the need for additional assessments to evaluate the pathogenicity of microbes within the plastisphere and their potential to cause disease in various organisms.

In conclusion, this research sheds light on the relationship between river plastics and antibiotic resistance. As rivers transport a significant volume of plastic debris to oceans each year, the role of plastics in harboring antibiotic-resistant bacteria and ARGs is a growing concern. Future studies should focus on examining the entire river ecosystem to determine its potential as a reservoir for resistant pathogens.

නිති අසන පැණ

What are opportunistic pathogens?

Opportunistic pathogens are microorganisms that typically do not cause disease in healthy individuals but can become pathogenic under certain circumstances, such as when a person’s immune system is compromised.

What are antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs)?

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) are genetic elements that provide bacteria with the ability to withstand the effects of antibiotics. These genes can be transferred between bacteria, leading to the spread of antibiotic resistance.

What is the plastisphere?

The plastisphere refers to the microbial communities that colonize and interact with plastic surfaces in aquatic environments.

What is metagenomics?

Metagenomics is the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples, which allows researchers to analyze and identify the collective genomic content of a microbial community without the need for culturing individual organisms.

Source: [University of Warwick](https://warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/pressreleases/plastic_films_in/)