Sierra de Atapuerca හි ගැඹුර ගවේෂණය කිරීම

A recent geological study conducted by Josep M. Parés and his team at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has delved into the subsurface of Sierra de Atapuerca in Spain. The study, published in the journal Marine and Petroleum Geology, aimed to understand the deep structure of the area and its geological connections.

The research revealed that the materials present below the surface are the limestones that are visible along Sierra de Atapuerca. These materials are just the “tip of the iceberg” of a much larger subsurface structure that extends over 5km wide. This structure was formed due to the presence of soft materials, specifically Triassic lutites and evaporites, which allowed the strata to move.

The study also shed light on the geological arrangement of the Sierra de Atapuerca. Traditionally described as an anticline, the geological work showed that this structure runs beyond a depth of 1,000m. At that depth, the Mesozoic strata rest upon a Paleozoic basement, which is rigid and crystalline. The results indicate that the folding of the strata was made possible by the existence of specific materials that act as lubricants or detachment levels, allowing the strata to slide over the rigid basement. In the case of the Duero Basin, the detachment level consists of materials from the Triassic period, which are mechanically weak and facilitate the movement and folding of the overlying strata.

The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the deep structure of Sierra de Atapuerca and its geological connections. Understanding the subsurface geology of this region is essential for further research on its geological history and potential implications for human evolution.

Source: Pedro Cámara et al, Connecting the Iberian Range with the Basque-Cantabrian Basin: The structure of the Sierra de Atapuerca (Spain), Marine and Petroleum Geology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.marpetgeo.2023.106417

Source: CENIEH

Researchers study the depths of the Sierra de Atapuerca (2023, September 19) retrieved 19 September 2023 from phys.org/news/2023-09-depths-sierra-de-atapuerca.html

