Astrobotic, a leading space technology company, made an exciting announcement on October 31, 2023, stating that their state-of-the-art lunar lander, Peregrine, has safely arrived at Cape Canaveral, Florida. This marks a crucial milestone in their ambitious mission to explore the moon and deliver payloads to both its orbit and surface. Riveting payloads from various governments, companies, universities, and NASA’s esteemed Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program will be ferried by this innovative spacecraft.

Astrobotic’s collaboration with United Launch Alliance (ULA) is key to the success of this project. The Peregrine lander will be integrated with the renowned ULA Vulcan, and the joint venture is expected to take flight on December 24, 2023, from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41 (LC-41) (source: ULA). Once the lander separates from the ULA rocket, control will be seamlessly transferred to Astrobotic’s Mission Control Center (AMCC), allowing them to steer Peregrine towards its destination.

Sharad Bhaskaran, Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One Director, expressed confidence in the mission’s success, revealing their unwavering commitment to meticulous industry-standard acceptance testing. He emphasized the importance of enabling Peregrine with the best possible conditions for its ultimate objective – a historic autonomous landing on the lunar surface. After establishing power and communications with the lander, Astrobotic’s team will guide Peregrine to the Moon, specifically targeting the intriguing Gruithuisen Domes region on the near side of our celestial neighbor.

Should the landing be triumphantly achieved, Astrobotic plans to conduct operations with the Peregrine lander for up to an impressive ten days. This unprecedented venture presents a momentous opportunity for significant discoveries and groundbreaking research that can potentially unveil previously unknown aspects of the lunar landscape.

නිති අසන පැණ

1. What is the purpose of the Peregrine lander?

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander aims to deliver multiple payloads to the moon’s orbit and surface, facilitating lunar exploration and scientific research.

2. Which organizations and entities are partnering with Astrobotic on this mission?

Astrobotic has received payloads from governments, companies, universities, and NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

3. When is the planned launch of the Peregrine lander?

The launch of the Peregrine lander is scheduled for December 24, 2023, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

4. Where on the moon is the lander expected to touch down?

The Peregrine lander is targeting the Gruithuisen Domes region on the near side of the moon.

5. How long will the lander be operational after landing?

Astrobotic plans to operate the Peregrine lander for up to ten days following a successful landing.