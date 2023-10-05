A recent study published in Nature Nanotechnology suggests a strategy to minimize the negative side effects associated with intravenous injection of nanoparticles commonly used in medicine. When nanoparticles are injected into the body, they can activate a part of the immune system called complement. Complement is a group of proteins that recognize and neutralize foreign substances, including nanoparticles. This immune response can lead to side effects such as shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, fever, hypotension, and even anaphylactic shock.

The researchers, led by Professor Dmitri Simberg from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy, aimed to better understand and find a solution to prevent these side effects. They collaborated with Dr. Michael Holers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine to study the impact of complement inhibitors injected with nanoparticles in animal models.

The study focused on a specific group of complement inhibitors called “regulators.” The researchers found that these regulators effectively inhibited complement activation by nanoparticles in both human serum in vitro and animal models. By injecting the regulators at very low doses, they were able to completely and safely block the activation of complement by nanoparticles in the animal models.

Moreover, the researchers discovered that only a small fraction of nanoparticles entering the blood in a standard injection actually activated complement. This finding suggests that complement regulators can work promptly to mitigate immune activation when nanoparticles start activating complement.

These results provide a better understanding of how complement regulators can help the body respond more favorably to nanoparticles. The research team believes that further exploration of the use of regulators with nanoparticles could improve the efficacy and tolerability of nanotechnology-based therapeutics and vaccines.

The next step for the researchers is to test the complement inhibitors with multiple nanoparticles and in different disease models to fully understand the potential of this approach. The ultimate goal is to apply this research in a clinical setting.

Overall, this study offers a promising strategy to mitigate the negative side effects associated with the use of nanoparticles in medicine. By understanding and controlling complement activation, the potential of nanotechnology in medical treatments can be maximized while minimizing adverse reactions.

මූලාශ්රය:

Nature Nanotechnology (2023). Inhibition of Acute Complement Responses Toward Bolus-Injected Nanoparticles by Targeted, Short-Circulating Regulatory Proteins. DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01514-z