NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope, while not as well-known as the Hubble or James Webb, has made significant contributions to scientific discovery. Retired in 2018, the telescope’s data continues to reveal exciting revelations. Recently, a team of researchers led a study that unveiled the existence of seven scorching hot exoplanets orbiting a single star.

These exoplanets, located within the Kepler-385 system, are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. Their proximity to the star results in an intense amount of heat per unit area, surpassing anything in our own solar system.

Within this system, a star similar to our Sun plays a central role. It is marginally larger and hotter, with a radius 10% greater and a temperature 5% higher. The two inner planets have sizes reminiscent of Earth and are likely to be rocky with thin atmospheres. On the other hand, the remaining five planets are considerably larger, boasting a radius twice that of Earth and enveloped in dense atmospheres.

This groundbreaking discovery is part of a comprehensive catalog of exoplanets assembled by NASA astronomers, unlocking the secrets of these celestial bodies. The catalog offers precise information on Kepler planet candidates, providing astronomers with valuable data to explore the characteristics of exoplanets in great detail.

The Kepler-385 system, described in unprecedented detail thanks to the new catalog, offers insights into the diversity and potential habitability of exoplanets. Unlike previous catalogs that primarily focused on the prevalence of exoplanets, this catalog allows for a deeper understanding of individual planetary systems, leading to discoveries such as Kepler-385.

Although Kepler’s primary mission concluded in 2013, its extended mission, known as K2, continued until 2018. The telescope’s data continues to shape our understanding of the universe and open doors to new scientific inquiries.