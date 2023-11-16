X-59 සුපර්සොනික් ගුවන් යානය පරිවර්තනීය නිර්මාණයකට භාජනය වේ

NASA’s X-59 supersonic aircraft, noted for its ability to fly faster than the speed of sound without creating a disruptive sonic boom, is set to undergo a remarkable makeover. The experimental aircraft recently made its way to Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ paint barn in Palmdale, California, where it will undergo a striking transformation from its existing matte metal and green color scheme to an eye-catching red, white, and blue design.

The renewed appearance of the X-59 will feature a predominantly white body, with a “sonic blue” underside chosen by NASA, and red accents on its wings. This fresh coat of paint not only serves an aesthetic purpose but also offers vital protection against moisture and corrosion, ensuring the aircraft’s durability and longevity.

Once the painting process is complete, the X-59 will undergo comprehensive measurements, including weight and shape evaluations. These precise assessments will aid in refining and enhancing computer modeling techniques, ultimately contributing to advancements in aerospace technology.

The X-59 is an integral part of NASA’s Quesst mission, which has been rescheduled for 2024. In the coming year, NASA plans to fly the newly painted experimental plane over various communities in the United States to gauge public perceptions regarding the sound it produces.

Cathy Bahm, the low boom flight demonstrator project manager, expressed her excitement about the project reaching this significant milestone. She anticipates a profound sense of awe when the X-59 emerges from the paint barn, as the striking visuals bring NASA’s innovative vision to life.

In addition to its visual transformation, the X-59 aims to provide NASA with invaluable data on what they refer to as a “sonic thump.” This quieter alternative to the conventional sonic boom could potentially lead to adjustments in current regulations that prohibit supersonic flight over populated areas. By sharing this data with regulators, NASA seeks to pave the way for future commercial supersonic flight possibilities.

The year ahead holds great promise for the X-59 supersonic aircraft, and Bahm eagerly anticipates the remarkable mission awaiting the aircraft. The exterior makeover of the X-59 will visually represent the extraordinary endeavors that lie ahead for this groundbreaking project.

