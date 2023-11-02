NASA, the renowned space agency, is embarking on an exciting new venture with the launch of NASA+, a groundbreaking video streaming service. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize the way people engage with space exploration and discovery.

Taking a bold step forward, NASA is introducing NASA+ as a free streaming service that does not require any subscription fees or display any ads. Aimed at all audiences, including families, NASA+ promises an array of captivating content that is family-friendly and accessible on most major platforms.

Scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday, November 8, NASA+ represents a significant part of the agency’s wider efforts to enhance its online presence. Alongside the streaming service, NASA is revamping its official website and app to provide a unified, world-class experience for users.

One of the key features of NASA+ is its live coverage, which has consistently garnered critical acclaim, earning the agency an Emmy award. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch mesmerizing live shows and delve into original series, all centered around NASA’s historic and future space missions.

This announcement comes at a momentous time for NASA, as it prepares to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972. The Artemis program will launch Artemis II, a mission that will journey around the moon’s surface with a crew of three Americans and one Canadian. Subsequently, Artemis III will make history by landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface.

As part of NASA’s commitment to innovation, astronauts are currently testing a remarkable new camera that will capture the awe-inspiring moments of a crewed lunar landing. The captivating images and videos are sure to find their way onto NASA+, as well as the agency’s refreshed website and app.

With this ambitious project, NASA strives to inspire humanity by making space exploration more accessible, discoverable, and secure. The forthcoming launch of NASA+ is a gateway to a new era of space exploration that invites everyone to experience the wonders of the universe.

නිතර අසනු ලබන ප්රශ්න (නිතර අසන ප්රශ්න)

1. What is NASA+?

NASA+ is a free video streaming service launched by NASA. It offers captivating live shows, original series, and other content related to NASA’s space missions.

2. When will NASA+ be available?

NASA+ will be available starting from Tuesday, November 8.

3. How much does NASA+ cost?

NASA+ is completely free of cost and does not require any subscription fees.

4. Can I access NASA+ on any device?

Yes, NASA+ can be accessed on most major platforms, ensuring a wide range of compatibility for users.

5. What makes NASA+ unique?

NASA+ sets itself apart by providing a family-friendly streaming service dedicated to space exploration, with no ads or subscription required. It showcases NASA’s award-winning live coverage and original video series about past, present, and future space missions.