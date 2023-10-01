නිව් හොරයිසන්ස් මෙහෙයුම: ප්ලූටෝ සහ ඉන් ඔබ්බට ගවේෂණය

The New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006, embarked on a historic interplanetary mission to observe Pluto and its moon Charon. Its findings challenged the definition of a planet set by the International Astronomical Union, as it revealed that Pluto is geologically active.

In 2015, New Horizons reached its destination after executing a gravity assist maneuver around Jupiter. It provided groundbreaking insights into the nature of Pluto and its moon. Following this, the spacecraft went on to study Arrokoth, a Kuiper Belt Object that offers a glimpse into the early stages of our Solar System’s formation.

With sufficient fuel to last until at least 2030, New Horizons is expected to exit the Kuiper Belt by 2028 or 2029. After 2025, scientists plan to transition the spacecraft into an extended low-activity mode. This will allow New Horizons to collect valuable heliophysics data from its unique vantage point in the dark reaches of space.

Associate Administrator at NASA Science Mission Directorate, Nicola Fox, emphasized the significance of this mission. She stated, “The New Horizons mission has a unique position in our solar system to answer important questions about our heliosphere and provide extraordinary opportunities for multidisciplinary science for NASA and the scientific community.”

The spacecraft’s journey through the Kuiper Belt has added to our understanding of the outer regions of the Solar System. NASA continues to search for potential candidates for future flybys in this region.

The New Horizons mission stands as a testament to human curiosity and scientific exploration. It has opened up new frontiers and expanded our knowledge of our cosmic neighborhood.

Gravity assist maneuver: A technique used by spacecraft to increase or decrease their speed and alter the trajectory of their orbit by using the gravitational field of a celestial body.

Kuiper Belt: A region of the Solar System beyond Neptune, consisting of small icy objects believed to be remnants from the early formation of the Solar System.

Heliophysics: The study of the Sun and its effects on the space environment, including the interactions between solar wind, magnetic fields, and cosmic rays.

