A NASA spacecraft is set to deliver its largest asteroid sample yet to Earth on Monday. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will drop off at least a cupful of rubble it collected from the asteroid Bennu, marking the end of a seven-year mission. Scientists anticipate receiving about 250g of pebbles and dust, significantly more than previous asteroid sample missions. These samples are considered time capsules from the early solar system and can help researchers understand the origins of Earth and life itself.

The Osiris-Rex mission has seen many challenges along the way, including a jammed lid that caused some of the samples to spill into space. However, the spacecraft managed to retrieve enough material for analysis. Bennu, the asteroid the spacecraft visited, is believed to contain remnants of the solar system’s formation 4.5 billion years ago. This mission has allowed scientists to study Bennu up close and gather valuable data that could help with deflection strategies if the asteroid were to pose a threat to Earth in the future.

The sample capsule will be released from the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which will then continue on to explore another asteroid. The capsule will enter the Earth’s atmosphere and parachute into the Utah desert, where it will be transported to a clean lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center for analysis. The lab will be restricted to handling only the Bennu rubble to avoid cross-contamination. NASA plans to publicly reveal the asteroid’s riches on October 12.

This mission is part of what NASA calls “Asteroid Autumn,” with multiple asteroid missions taking place this fall. Following the Osiris-Rex mission, another spacecraft named Psyche will launch to study a metal asteroid. NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will also encounter its first asteroid before embarking on a tour of the Trojan asteroids that orbit Jupiter.

මූලාශ්‍රය: ඇසෝසියේටඩ් ප්‍රෙස්

අර්ථ දැක්වීම්:

– Osiris-Rex spacecraft: A NASA spacecraft that was launched in 2016 with the goal of collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu.

– Bennu: An asteroid that was discovered in 1999 and is believed to contain remnants from the early solar system.

– Asteroid Autumn: The nickname given to the fall season of 2020, during which multiple asteroid missions are taking place.

– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the United States government agency responsible for the nation’s civilian space program.

ආරංචි මාර්ග:

– Associated Press: [source link]

- නාසා: [මූලාශ්‍ර සබැඳිය]