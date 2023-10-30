Mouse embryos have been successfully grown and developed on the International Space Station (ISS), providing hope and insight into the possibility of human reproduction in space. Japanese scientists, led by Professor Teruhiko Wakayama of the University of Yamanashi’s Advanced Biotechnology Centre, in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA), conducted groundbreaking research that involved sending frozen mouse embryos to the ISS.

Using a specially designed device, the astronauts on board the ISS thawed the embryos and cultivated them for four days. Surprisingly, the embryos developed normally under microgravity conditions and advanced into blastocysts, which are cells that further develop into the fetus and placenta. This remarkable finding suggests that gravity does not exert a significant impact on embryo development.

In their comprehensive study published in the scientific journal iScience, the researchers reported no substantial changes in the DNA and genes of the blastocysts that were analyzed upon their return to Earth. The collaboration between the University of Yamanashi and the national research institute Riken referred to the study as the world’s first experiment in which early-stage mammalian embryos were cultured under complete microgravity on the ISS. They further hailed it as the first-ever exploration indicating that mammals, including humans, might potentially thrive in space.

While this study represents a significant milestone, further research is needed to confirm the normality of the blastocysts. Future experiments will involve transplanting the blastocysts cultured in the microgravity environment of the ISS into mice to assess their ability to give birth. The successful birth of healthy mice would solidify this groundbreaking discovery.

The implications of this study extend beyond reproductive possibilities in space. This research holds great potential for future space exploration and colonization missions. NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually pave the way for a trip to Mars, could greatly benefit from this knowledge in terms of long-term habitation and ensuring the survival of future generations.

නිතර අසනු ලබන ප්රශ්න (නිතර අසන ප්රශ්න)

Q: Can humans reproduce in space?

A: While the recent study involved mouse embryos, it raises the possibility that reproduction in space could be feasible for humans as well.

Q: How were the mouse embryos grown in space?

A: The embryos were sent frozen to the International Space Station and then thawed and cultivated for four days using a specialized device.

Q: Did gravity have any significant effect on the embryo development?

A: Surprisingly, the embryos developed normally under microgravity conditions, and there were no significant changes observed in their DNA and genes.

ප්රශ්නය: මෙම පර්යේෂණයේ වැදගත්කම කුමක්ද?

A: This study marks a groundbreaking milestone, indicating that mammals, including humans, might be capable of thriving in space. Additionally, the findings have implications for future space exploration missions and colonization endeavors.

ප්‍ර: මෙම පර්යේෂණයේ ඉදිරි පියවර මොනවාද?

A: The next phase involves transplanting the blastocysts cultured in space into mice to determine if they can give birth to healthy offspring. This step will further validate the normal development of the embryos.