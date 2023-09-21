පයිඩ් තමරින් වඳුරන් සහ ඔවුන්ගේ සන්නිවේදනය කෙරෙහි නාගරික ශබ්දයේ බලපෑම

A recent study conducted by researchers from Universidade Federal do Amazonas and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has revealed how critically endangered pied tamarin monkeys adapt their communication techniques in response to human-induced noise pollution. These monkeys, native to a small area in central Brazil, primarily rely on vocal calls and scent markings to communicate but are now faced with the challenge of adapting to urban environments.

The research team conducted observations on nine groups of wild pied tamarins, tracking their behavior for a period of 10 days. The main source of human-made noise in their habitat was road traffic, but noises from aircraft, park visitors, and military operations also contributed to the overall noise levels.

The study discovered a correlation between the increase in urban noise and the frequency of scent markings among the monkeys. As their vocal communication is hindered by the noise, the monkeys are relying more on scent markings to convey messages.

Pied tamarins use different scent markings for various purposes, including territorial and reproductive information. This evolutionary adaptation allows them to communicate over a prolonged period. However, it may not be as effective as vocal calls, especially as their habitat becomes fragmented due to urbanization.

Dr. Jacob Dunn, an Associate Professor in Evolutionary Biology at ARU, emphasized that human activities have significantly altered the acoustic landscapes to which many species were originally adapted. The rise in scent marking among the pied tamarins is thought to be a flexible adaptation to these changes in their environment.

This research sheds light on the behavioral shifts of animals in urban environments and highlights the potential challenges faced by critically endangered species like the pied tamarin. Further studies are necessary to understand how urban noise affects other aspects of their behavior and overall survival.

