විභව නව ඇල්සයිමර් ඖෂධයක් මොළයේ දැවිල්ල අඩු කර මතකය වැඩි දියුණු කරයි

Researchers from The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT have made significant progress in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease by developing a drug that reduces inflammation in the brain and improves memory. The drug, called A11, targets a genetic transcription factor called PU.1, which is responsible for the overexpression of inflammatory genes in the brain’s immune cells during Alzheimer’s disease. A11 suppresses PU.1 activity by recruiting proteins that repress the expression of these inflammatory genes.

Inflammation is a major component of Alzheimer’s disease pathology, and finding effective treatments has proven difficult. Through preclinical tests on human cell cultures and Alzheimer’s mouse models, the researchers found that A11 reduces inflammation in human microglia-like cells and multiple mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. It also significantly improves cognition in mice.

The researchers compared gene expression in postmortem brain samples from Alzheimer’s patients and non-Alzheimer’s controls. They discovered that Alzheimer’s results in major changes in microglial gene expression, and an increase in PU.1 binding to inflammatory gene targets is a significant part of these changes. Lowering PU.1 activity in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s reduced inflammation and neurodegeneration.

The team screened over 58,000 small molecules to find compounds that could reduce inflammation and Alzheimer’s-related genes regulated by PU.1. A11 was the most potent among the six final candidates. In experiments conducted on human microglia-like cells, A11 decreased the expression and secretion of inflammatory cytokines and prevented microglia from overreacting to inflammatory cues.

Further research is needed to develop and test A11 as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. This promising drug could contribute to the development of more effective therapies for this devastating neurodegenerative disorder.

– Alzheimer’s Disease Definition: Alzheimer’s disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.

– MIT Definition: MIT is an acronym for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is a prestigious private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts that was founded in 1861. It is organized into five Schools: architecture, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, management, and science. MIT’s impact includes many scientific breakthroughs and technological advances. Its mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.

– National Institutes of Health Definition: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. It conducts its own scientific research through its Intramural Research Program (IRP) and provides major biomedical research funding to non-NIH research facilities through its Extramural Research Program. Its mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.