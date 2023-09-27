A new study conducted by researchers at Griffith University has explored the effects of microplastic exposure on a sediment-dwelling invertebrate, specifically the freshwater macroinvertebrate Chironomus tepperi. The study, titled “Metabolomic responses in freshwater benthic invertebrate, Chironomus tepperi, exposed to polyethylene microplastics: A two-generational investigation,” is the first of its kind to assess the metabolomics of C. tepperi in response to microplastic exposure.

The results of the study showed that while the ‘parent’ generation of C. tepperi experienced negative impacts on survival, growth, and emergence, the subsequent ‘child’ generation did not exhibit any adverse effects. This suggests the potential for adaptation in response to microplastics.

Metabolite profiles in the parental generation indicated that ingestion of microplastics could inhibit food acquisition or nutrient assimilation, leading to the negative impacts observed. However, the larvae in unexposed conditions showed no differences in survival or metabolite profiles, indicating that the effects did not carry over to the next generation.

The implications of these findings are significant as microplastics are a growing concern in freshwater environments, including sediments. Despite the known ingestion of microplastics by aquatic organisms, there is limited information on the effects of microplastics on sediment-dwelling invertebrates, especially over multiple generations and at realistic environmental concentrations.

The study not only sheds light on the lethal effects of microplastics on C. tepperi but also provides valuable insight into the potential physiological responses and adaptations of organisms to microplastic ingestion. However, further research is needed to understand the mechanisms of adaptation and the long-term effects of higher concentrations of microplastics.

Overall, this study highlights the need for continued monitoring and research on the impacts of microplastics on aquatic ecosystems, as well as the potential for organisms to adapt to these stressors.

මූලාශ්රය:

– Hsuan-Cheng Lu et al, Metabolomic responses in freshwater benthic invertebrate, Chironomus tepperi, exposed to polyethylene microplastics: A two-generational investigation, Journal of Hazardous Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2023.132097

