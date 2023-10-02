Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made an intriguing discovery: Jupiter-sized “planets” that are free-floating in space, unconnected to any star. These objects, known as Jupiter Mass Binary Objects or “JuMBOs,” were spotted in a detailed survey of the famous Orion Nebula. What’s particularly interesting is that these JuMBOs appear to be moving in pairs, and astronomers are currently trying to explain how this could happen.

One possibility is that these objects formed in regions of the nebula where there wasn’t enough material to create fully-formed stars. Another possibility is that they were originally made around stars and then ejected into interstellar space through various interactions. The latter hypothesis is currently favored by scientists, although it still presents some unanswered questions.

The Orion Nebula, also known as M42, is the nearest large star-forming region to Earth. It is visible to the naked eye as a faint smudge in the constellation of Orion. The recent survey conducted by the JWST provides a wealth of new information about the nebula, adding to what has already been observed by older telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope.

The survey produced a detailed mosaic image of the Orion Nebula, composed of 700 views acquired by the JWST over a week of observations. Within this image, thousands of young stars can be seen, many of which are surrounded by dense discs of gas and dust that could be forming planets.

Amongst all this information, the discovery of the JuMBOs has captured the immediate attention of astronomers. It challenges current models of planetary system formation and raises the possibility that binary pairs of planets exist in all star-forming regions. The full image of M42 will be made publicly available on the EsaSky portal, allowing anyone to explore the data, and initial papers describing the survey and the JuMBO discovery will be released on the arXiv pre-print server.

බීබීසී පුවත්

