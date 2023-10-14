A solar eclipse, like the upcoming annular eclipse on Saturday, can have a significant impact on weather conditions on Earth’s surface. When the moon passes in front of the sun, it casts a shadow on the Earth, causing changes in temperature, wind speed, humidity, and cloud cover.

The amount of sunlight blocked during an eclipse affects the magnitude of these weather changes. Just like how shaded areas are cooler than those in direct sunlight on a hot day, the more sunlight blocked during an eclipse, the more dramatic the temperature drop. Saturday’s annular eclipse is expected to block up to 90% of the sun along a narrow path from Oregon to Texas.

An annular eclipse allows slightly more solar radiation to reach the Earth’s surface compared to a total eclipse. However, even a brief reduction in solar radiation can affect temperatures and other weather conditions. The exact temperature drop during an eclipse can vary based on factors like the time of year and cloud cover.

The angle at which the sun strikes the Earth during an eclipse also plays a role in the impact on temperatures. A higher sun angle, as experienced in summer, produces more intense sunshine and elevated temperatures. As fall approaches, the sun angle decreases, resulting in lower temperatures.

During the 2017 total solar eclipse, temperatures dropped significantly in some locations along the path of totality. The eclipse occurred in August, during a summer afternoon, when temperatures were already high. In Douglas, Wyoming, temperatures fell 11 degrees in just one hour, and drops of 4 to 8 degrees were observed across the South.

While Saturday’s eclipse is not expected to have such drastic temperature drops, a slight dip in temperatures is still possible along the path of annularity. Areas experiencing only a partial eclipse may also see a slower rise in temperatures during the day.

In addition to temperature, a solar eclipse can impact wind, humidity, and cloud cover. The quick cooldown during an eclipse temporarily reduces the amount of heat stored in the atmosphere. This leads to calmer winds and lower wind speeds. The reduced temperatures can also make the air feel more humid as the air temperature approaches the dew point.

Cloud cover can also be affected by a significant temperature drop during an eclipse. In the 2017 total solar eclipse, clouds in parts of South Carolina dissipated because they lost their heat source. It is possible that a few clouds may dissipate during Saturday’s eclipse as well.

Overall, a solar eclipse has the potential to alter weather conditions on Earth’s surface, with temperature, wind, humidity, and cloud cover being affected. The exact impact can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the eclipse and the location.