The Driving Experience of Australia’s First Hydrogen Truck

In a recent test drive of Australia’s first hydrogen truck, the Taurus from HDrive and Pure Hydrogen, the driving experience of a fuel cell truck was examined. The Taurus is an Australian adaptation of a truck developed in China, and it will be going on trial with PepsiCo. The truck is a 220kW (299hp) 6×2 prime mover, fitted with four hydrogen tanks, and will be handling relatively light loads, specifically hauling trailers loaded with potato crisps on an urban low mileage route.

Getting started in the Taurus is straightforward. After putting their foot on the brake, the driver presses the drive button to the right and releases the park brake. Applying the accelerator is all that’s needed to take off. The truck emits a buzzing sound, complying with regulations requiring electric vehicles traveling below 15 km/h to make noise to warn pedestrians.

Braking in the Taurus activates regenerative braking, with the actual service brakes coming into play only after the pedal has been applied to about 30 percent. From the driver’s perspective, the feeling of braking is similar to that of a normal truck, with smooth and seamless retardation between electric and service brakes.

The driving experience of the Taurus is akin to that of an electric truck, with the main difference being the source of power in the battery that propels the vehicle.

The Technology behind the Truck

The Taurus is developed in collaboration with Wisdom (Fujian) Motor Co., a zero emissions vehicle manufacturer based in China. Wisdom’s hydrogen vehicles utilize Ballard fuel cell technology, supplied by the Weichai-Ballard Joint Venture. The vehicles boast a range of up to 1,000km, thanks to 12 hydrogen tanks with a total capacity of 1,740 liters of hydrogen.

H-drive, the Australian manufacturing partner of Wisdom, has tailored the Taurus to meet local vehicle design regulations. The company is also developing other vehicle models and configurations, including a 70-tonne B-double configuration, sideloader refuse trucks, and cement agitators. Furthermore, H-drive plans to release a 50-tonne GCM model in the future.

At the launch of the Taurus, Ben Kiddle, the General Manager of H-drive, emphasized the importance of local hydrogen fuel manufacturing, which can boost Australian jobs, support the economy, and reduce the risk of global fuel shortages. Currently, the majority of liquid fuel stocks in Australia are imported, posing a significant risk to the supply chain. Kiddle advocates for the use of green technology and local fuels to ensure a sustainable and secure future for the transport and commercial logistics sectors in Australia.

Sources: HDrive, Pure Hydrogen, Wisdom (Fujian) Motor Co., Weichai-Ballard Joint Venture