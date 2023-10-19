A groundbreaking study from the University of Leeds has revealed that over 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have been shrinking since 1997, with almost half of them showing no signs of recovery. This alarming discovery signals a critical turning point in our battle against global warming and highlights the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Advances, used cutting-edge satellite technology to analyze the dynamics of Antarctica’s ice shelves. The results showed that from 1997 to 2021, the continent lost a staggering 7.5 trillion metric tonnes of ice. While the eastern part of Antarctica experienced a gain of 59 trillion tonnes, the western region suffered a catastrophic loss of 67 trillion tonnes.

The main cause of this dramatic change is warm water on the western side of Antarctica, which has been relentlessly eroding the ice shelves. In contrast, the eastern side of Antarctica remains relatively protected with colder waters, allowing the ice shelves to maintain or even grow.

Antarctica’s ice shelves play a critical role in regulating the flow of glaciers into the sea. When these shelves diminish in size, glaciers release large quantities of freshwater into the ocean, disrupting the currents of the Southern Ocean. This disruption can have far-reaching consequences for weather patterns, fisheries, and ecosystems worldwide.

The link between Antarctica’s ice loss and the broader climate crisis is undeniable. The majority of the shrinking ice shelves are showing no signs of recovery, indicating that the current ice loss is not part of a natural cycle. Recent research also suggests that Antarctica is warming at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the world, surpassing predictions made by climate models.

The implications of Antarctica’s ice loss are significant. The melting of the Antarctic ice sheets could contribute up to one meter (3.3 feet) to sea-level rise by the end of the current century. With COP28, the UN climate summit, approaching, there is an urgent need for world leaders to take decisive action to address the climate crisis and phase out fossil fuels.

Source: University of Leeds, Scientific Advances, World Meteorological Organisation