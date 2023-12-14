The highly anticipated Geminid meteor shower is set to dazzle the night sky tonight, offering a glimpse of up to 120 shooting stars per hour along with a few magnificent fireballs. Astronomy expert, Gary Boyle, predicts that this year’s show will be one of the best of 2021.

Unlike other meteor showers that result from passing comets, the Geminids originate from the remnants of a deceased asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. This unique origin gives rise to gravel-sized fragments that burn up at an impressive 80 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, creating a breathtaking show of light for all onlookers.

The peak viewing time for the Geminids is expected to be between midnight and 1 a.m., providing an excellent opportunity for sky gazers to witness this celestial spectacle. Fortunately, the absence of a bright moon this year ensures unobstructed visibility. For optimal viewing, Boyle suggests venturing out of city areas to escape the interference of buildings and trees that may obstruct the view.

To catch this extraordinary display, head outside around 7 p.m. when the constellation Gemini is low in the northeastern sky. As the night progresses, the meteor activity will intensify as Gemini climbs higher.

If weather conditions permit, tomorrow night is also promising in terms of meteor sightings. Clear skies will offer excellent visibility and the potential for an exciting encore of shooting stars.

For additional information on the Geminid meteor shower and tips on how to make the most of this awe-inspiring event, be sure to visit Boyle’s website. Don’t miss out on this celestial extravaganza; mark your calendars and get ready to witness the brilliant Geminids light up the night sky.