සරල සතුන් තුළ පැරණි මොළයේ සෛල පූර්වගාමීන් සොයා ගැනීම

Researchers from Spain and Germany have made a fascinating discovery in simple animals called placozoans, which suggests that the building blocks of our brain cells may have originated billions of years ago. Placozoans, tiny creatures resembling a grain of sand, are primitive organisms that consist of various types of cells and have no organs. They lived in the warm shallows of the seas around 800 million years ago, where they fed on microbes and algae.

The researchers, led by cell biologist Sebastián Najle from the Centre for Genomic Regulation, found specialized cells in placozoans that exhibit remarkable similarities to neurons found in more complex organisms. These cells, known as peptidergic cells, release peptide signals to coordinate the behavior of placozoans, just like neurons do in other animals. Although the placozoan cells are not fully developed neurons, they serve as an important evolutionary stepping stone.

Through genetic analysis and microscopic screening, the team identified 14 different types of peptide cells in placozoans. The cells share some of the same genes as our own neurons, but lack certain specialized components required for receiving and generating electrical signals. Instead, they use receptor proteins called GPCRs to receive chemical messages, which are common throughout various animal cell types.

Interestingly, these peptide-releasing cells are highly conserved in placozoans but absent in other early animals such as sponges and comb jellies. This suggests that the evolution of peptide-secreting cells predates the development of other neuron-like cells. The researchers also raise intriguing questions about the evolutionary origins of neurons. Did neurons evolve once and then diverge, or did they evolve multiple times in parallel?

Understanding how cells evolve and change over time is crucial for unraveling the story of life’s evolution. Placozoans, along with other non-traditional model animals like ctenophores and sponges, hold fascinating secrets that scientists are only just beginning to uncover.

