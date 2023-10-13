The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission has released a new tranche of astronomical data, known as Gaia DR3. This release is smaller in size compared to the previous three releases but still carries significant impact. Unlike other space telescopes that generate stunning images, Gaia focuses on generating foundational, raw data that contributes to a wide array of issues in astronomy and astrophysics.

Gaia’s mission is to measure the motions, distances, and positions of a billion stars with extreme precision, known as astrometry. Additionally, it also measures the positions of exoplanets along the way. The goal of the mission is to provide the most detailed picture of the Milky Way and gain new perspectives on our place in the Universe.

In this release, Gaia addressed gaps in previous coverage, particularly in regions where stars are closely packed together. The mission typically examines individual stars, but for this release, it turned its attention to globular clusters. Globular clusters are ancient groups of stars bound together by gravity and can contain millions of stars. Omega Centauri, the most massive globular cluster in the Milky Way, was the focus of Gaia’s attention in this release.

Using a testing and calibration mode not designed for scientific purposes, Gaia observed Omega Centauri and discovered over half a million new stars. The tight packing of stars in the cluster’s center made them difficult to distinguish using Gaia’s regular observing mode, but the engineering mode revealed their presence. This robust data will contribute to understanding the structure, distribution, and movement of stars within Omega Centauri.

In addition to Omega Centauri, Gaia also explored other regions, including the study of gravitational lenses. Gravitational lenses are massive objects that bend and magnify light, allowing astronomers to observe distant objects that would otherwise be out of range. Through Gaia’s observations, almost 400 candidate quasars, including 50 confirmed quasars, were identified.

Gaia’s ongoing mission will continue to explore additional regions like Omega Centauri, and the results will be included in the upcoming Gaia DR4. With each release of data, Gaia contributes to answering questions about various astronomical phenomena, including globular clusters and gravitational lenses.

Sources: ESA Gaia Mission, Gaia Collaboration