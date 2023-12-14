Summary: NASA’s Perseverance rover has spent 1,000 days exploring the Martian surface and has made significant discoveries about an ancient lake and river delta on the red planet. These findings, gathered through detailed on-the-ground investigations, are helping scientists unravel the mysteries of Mars’ past and could potentially reveal whether life ever existed there.

After its remarkable landing in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, Perseverance and its companion, Ingenuity, set out to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover recently completed its investigation of a river delta that once fed into a lake in Jezero Crater billions of years ago. Throughout its journey, Perseverance has also collected 23 rock samples from various locations within the crater and delta.

Each of these samples, equivalent in size to classroom chalk and sealed in metal tubes, may be brought back to Earth in the future as part of NASA and the European Space Agency’s Mars Sample Return campaign. Analyzing the samples on Earth would allow for a more thorough examination using lab equipment that cannot be transported to Mars.

At the American Geophysical Union fall meeting, scientists shared some of the insights gained from Perseverance’s exploration. The rover uses an abrasion tool on its arm to scrape away Martian rock surfaces and then analyzes the rock’s composition with its Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL). Recent rock samples have revealed the presence of silica, a mineral that aids in the preservation of ancient fossils and organic molecules, and carbonate, indicating water-rich environments in Mars’ past.

By studying the rocks, scientists have pieced together the geologic history of Jezero Crater, from the formation of the crater itself to the lake and river phases. They believe that the crater formed when an asteroid impacted Mars 4 billion years ago. Perseverance’s detective work has shown that the crater floor is made of volcanic rock, and subsequent findings suggest the existence of a river that flowed into the crater millions of years later. Boulders originating from other parts of Mars were also discovered within the river delta and crater, evidence of fast-flowing rivers.

Overall, Perseverance’s mission on Mars is providing crucial information about the planet’s past, shedding light on its geological evolution and the potential for ancient life.