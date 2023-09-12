شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

نيوز

Xbox Insider پروگرام جا ميمبر پارٽي جانورن لاءِ بند ٿيل بيٽا ۾ شامل ٿي سگھن ٿا

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 12، 2023
Xbox Insider پروگرام جا ميمبر پارٽي جانورن لاءِ بند ٿيل بيٽا ۾ شامل ٿي سگھن ٿا

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

ذريعن موجب:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

نيوز

AI ڪمپني Ubotica Technologies ۽ IBM پارٽنر خلا ۾ ڊيٽا گڏ ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
نيوز

تجربو ڪريو اسڪيٽ بورڊنگ ڪلچر بم رش سائبرفڪ ۾

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
نيوز

آپٽيڪل فائبر استعمال ڪندي نانو پارٽيڪل جي مشاهدي ۾ ترقي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

آٽو موٽر انڊسٽري ۾ ڊجيٽل مارڪيٽنگ جو مستقبل

مرد 14، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Luxury Fashion Startup SYKY لنڊن فيشن ويڪ دوران ڊجيٽل پليٽ فارم لانچ ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

PROMISE ٽيڪنالاجي IBC 12 تي اعلي ڪارڪردگي Pegasus R2023 RAID اسٽوريج حل کي ظاهر ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

ناسا جو خلائي لانچ سسٽم شفافيت ۽ خرچن جي کوٽ تي تنقيد کي منهن ڏئي ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا