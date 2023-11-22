Walmart ۽ Walmart جي وچ ۾ ڇا فرق آهي؟

In a surprising turn of events, two retail giants with the same name have emerged in the market, causing confusion among consumers. Walmart, the well-known American multinational retail corporation, now finds itself sharing the spotlight with another entity that goes by the same name. But what exactly is the difference between these two Walmart entities? Let’s dive into the details.

Walmart Corporation:

The first and more familiar Walmart is the renowned retail corporation founded by Sam Walton in 1962. With its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Corporation operates a vast network of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores worldwide. It is known for its wide range of products, competitive prices, and extensive presence both online and offline.

Walmart Inc.:

The second Walmart is a relatively new player in the market. Walmart Inc. is a Canadian technology company that offers an innovative e-commerce platform. It aims to revolutionize the retail industry by providing a seamless online shopping experience through its website and mobile app. While it shares the same name as the American retail giant, Walmart Inc. is an independent entity with no affiliation to Walmart Corporation.

لوڊ ٿي:

Q: Are Walmart Corporation and Walmart Inc. related?

A: No, Walmart Corporation and Walmart Inc. are separate entities with no connection or affiliation.

Q: Can I shop at both Walmart Corporation and Walmart Inc.?

A: Yes, you can shop at both entities. Walmart Corporation operates physical stores, while Walmart Inc. offers an online shopping platform.

Q: Are the products and prices the same at both Walmart entities?

A: The product offerings and prices may vary between Walmart Corporation and Walmart Inc. It is advisable to check each entity’s website or visit their respective stores for accurate information.

Q: Is Walmart Inc. planning to expand its operations?

A: As a growing technology company, Walmart Inc. has plans to expand its operations and reach more customers in the future.

In conclusion, while both entities share the name “Walmart,” they are distinct and separate from each other. Walmart Corporation is the well-established retail giant, while Walmart Inc. is a Canadian technology company aiming to revolutionize the retail industry through its online platform. So, the next time you hear someone mention Walmart, make sure to clarify which Walmart they are referring to, as the difference between the two is significant.