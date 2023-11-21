والمارٽ ڪهڙي خاندان جي ملڪيت آهي؟

In the realm of retail giants, Walmart stands tall as one of the most influential and successful companies in the world. With its sprawling network of stores and a wide range of products, Walmart has become a household name for millions of shoppers. However, when it comes to ownership, the answer to the question “What family is Walmart owned by?” is not as straightforward as one might think.

Walmart is a publicly traded company, which means it is owned by shareholders who hold its stock. The Walton family, however, has a significant stake in the company and has played a pivotal role in its success. The family’s patriarch, Sam Walton, founded Walmart in 1962, and his descendants have continued to be actively involved in the company’s operations.

سوال: والٽن خاندان جا ميمبر ڪير آهن؟

A: The Walton family includes several members, such as Jim Walton, Alice Walton, Rob Walton, and Christy Walton, among others. These individuals are descendants of Sam Walton and are among the wealthiest people in the world.

سوال: والمارٽ جي ڪيتري ملڪيت والٽن خاندان جي آهي؟

A: As of the latest available information, the Walton family collectively owns around 50% of Walmart’s shares. This makes them the largest shareholders in the company.

Q: Do any members of the Walton family hold executive positions in Walmart?

A: While the Walton family does not currently have any members serving as executives in Walmart, they have historically held key positions within the company. For instance, Rob Walton, Sam Walton’s eldest son, served as Walmart’s chairman from 1992 to 2015.

Q: Are there any other major shareholders in Walmart?

A: While the Walton family holds a significant stake in Walmart, there are other major shareholders as well. These include various institutional investors, such as mutual funds and pension funds, as well as individual investors who own Walmart stock.

In conclusion, while Walmart is a publicly traded company, the Walton family’s influence and ownership cannot be overlooked. Their deep involvement in the company’s history and substantial ownership stake have played a crucial role in shaping Walmart into the retail powerhouse it is today.