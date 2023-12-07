ڊيوڊ ڪورل جي ورثي کي ياد ڪرڻ

Dec. 6, 2023– Toms River bids farewell to a true icon as P. David Correll, known as the “Voice of the Indians,” passed away this past Saturday. Correll’s impact on the community, particularly at High School South, cannot be overstated. As an educator, motivator, and friend, he had a profound influence on the lives of countless students.

Correll’s 43-year career at South was marked by his unwavering commitment to history and the preservation of traditions. His efforts helped establish enduring customs such as Senior Week, the Victory Bell, and the Most Loyal Fan Award.

Superintendent Mike Citta reminisced about Correll’s significance, expressing how the late educator was the true representation of the school. “Even as the principal, I deferred to Mr. Correll. He was the voice, face, and spirit of South. His impact went beyond the classroom, positively influencing a multitude of students and individuals. I consider myself fortunate to have been one of them. He will be deeply missed.”

Correll’s legacy extends far beyond the confines of the school. In the summer of 2021, Amanda Fear and Joanna Sabato Eisman penned a moving tribute to honor his contributions to Indian spirit. This heartfelt piece served as a testament to the love and admiration many had for Correll. It is a beautiful reminder of the importance of expressing our appreciation for others while they are still with us.

In a digital world, the impact of Correll’s teachings went beyond the walls of the school. A Facebook page dedicated to sharing stories and memories of him already existed, showcasing the profound impact he had on the lives of those he encountered.

It is challenging to encapsulate the profound effect that David Correll had on Toms River, especially High School South. He was not just a voice; he was an educator, a mentor, and a friend. While his absence leaves a void in the community, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Correll will forever be remembered for his passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the students he served.