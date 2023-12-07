عنوان: سنيل-انسپائرڊ روبوٽ مائڪروپلاسٽڪ کي منهن ڏيڻ ۾ امڪاني صلاحيت ڏيکاري ٿو

Summary: Scientists from Cornell University have developed a prototype robot inspired by the Hawaiian apple snail to combat the growing issue of microplastics in the ocean. The robot, which uses the undulating motion of its foot to create a wave-like motion, demonstrates a more efficient method of collecting microplastics compared to current plastic collection devices. Although the prototype requires further scaling, this innovative design offers hope for tackling the pervasive problem of microplastics in our oceans.

Microplastics pose a significant threat to ocean ecosystems and human health, with their impact still largely unknown. However, the urgent concern surrounding their presence has prompted the exploration of various solutions. In an exciting development, researchers at Cornell University have turned to nature for inspiration in the fight against microplastics.

The team at Cornell University drew inspiration from the Hawaiian apple snail, a common aquarium creature known for its ability to gather food particles at the water-air interface. They used a 3D printer to create a flexible, carpet-like sheet that mimics the snail’s undulating motion, driven by a rotating helical structure sitting beneath it. This wave-like motion creates an open-air fluid pumping system, which effectively sucks in water and particles.

Professor Sunghwan “Sunny” Jung of Cornell University’s department of biological and environmental engineering said, “We were inspired by how this snail collects food particles at the [water and air] interface to engineer a device that could possibly collect microplastics in the ocean or at a water body’s surface.”

Using computational analysis, the researchers determined that this open-air system outperforms an enclosed pump-based system commonly used for collecting plastics. The snail-inspired design also shows potential in capturing particles that are too small for existing plastic collection methods like drag nets or conveyor belts.

While the prototype requires further development and scaling for real-world application, this innovative robot offers an encouraging glimpse into the fight against ocean microplastics. As scientists and environmentalists strive to better understand and mitigate the impact of microplastics, this snail-inspired technology may provide an effective tool in preserving our precious marine ecosystems.