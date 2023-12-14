نئين انٽيگريشن سان ايپل واچ تي ڪسٽم ورڪ کي منظم ڪرڻ

Are you tired of the tedious process of programming custom workouts on your Apple Watch? Well, Apple and TrainingPeaks have a solution for you. They have announced a new integration that allows you to directly import custom workouts to your Apple Watch.

TrainingPeaks is an app designed for endurance athletes to find training plans for their races and events. It also offers a coaching service that matches athletes with accredited coaches who can customize their training plans based on individual needs and schedules. The goal is to simplify the training process and take the guesswork out of preparing for events.

The integration is simple to use. It is based on a new watchOS 10 API and works similarly to how Garmin Coach workouts appear on Garmin watches. All you need to do is enable the feature in the TrainingPeaks app’s settings and grant necessary Apple Health permissions. Once set up, your custom workouts will be available on your Apple Watch.

By integrating TrainingPeaks with the Apple Watch, athletes can easily access their workout plans without the need to navigate through multiple apps or websites. This eliminates the time-consuming process of manually programming workouts on the watch and ensures that athletes stay on track with their training.

While this integration is a big step forward for the Apple Watch, it still has some catching up to do with competitors like Garmin. Endurance athletes often use a variety of apps and platforms, and most other multisport watches offer features and integrations that better accommodate personalized training. The success of the Apple Watch in the fitness community will depend on how many other third-party apps take advantage of this API.

Overall, the new integration between Apple Watch and TrainingPeaks simplifies the process of programming custom workouts, making it more convenient for athletes to access their training plans. As Apple continues to enhance the capabilities of the Apple Watch, addressing battery life and recovery tracking will be crucial to attract Garmin diehard fans. Nonetheless, this integration is a step in the right direction for Apple Watch users looking to optimize their training experience.