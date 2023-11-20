In a turn of events, Sam Altman’s anticipated transition to Microsoft following his unexpected dismissal from OpenAI may not be a done deal after all. Sources close to the matter reveal that Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman are open to the idea of returning to OpenAI if the board members who terminated their positions step aside. This revelation comes amidst an exodus of OpenAI employees, including board member and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who had initially supported Altman’s removal. The increased pressure on the board has resulted in heightened uncertainty, with just two out of the remaining three members needing to change their stance for Altman’s potential reinstatement.

While Altman recently stated on social media that “we are all going to work together some way or other,” indicating an ongoing struggle, sources suggest that Altman, Brockman, and the company’s investors are exploring a graceful exit for the current board. One source describes Microsoft’s hiring announcement as a temporary “holding pattern,” noting that the resolution was necessary before the opening of the stock market. However, both Altman and Microsoft remain committed to ensuring continuity of operations for partners and customers of OpenAI.

The internal power struggle within OpenAI has been relentless since Altman’s abrupt firing, with the majority of employees opposing the current three-person board. In a significant development, Sutskever, who had previously played a pivotal role in Altman’s removal, has now aligned himself with the ousted co-founder. Sutskever’s flip was reflected in an open letter to the board, signed by the majority of the company, calling for their resignation and Altman’s reinstatement.

Meanwhile, OpenAI employees have taken to social media to assure the public that they are actively working to maintain service stability and keep the company running smoothly during the ongoing board pressure. The remaining board members at OpenAI include Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, Tasha McCauley, former CEO of GeoSim Systems, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

As the situation unfolds, the future of Altman’s move to Microsoft remains uncertain. The potential return of Altman and Brockman to OpenAI hinges on the board’s willingness to step aside, and negotiations continue behind the scenes to find a solution that satisfies all parties involved.

ذريعو: دي ورج

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

1. Is Sam Altman’s move to Microsoft confirmed?

No, Altman’s transition to Microsoft following his dismissal from OpenAI is not yet finalized. He and co-founder Greg Brockman are open to returning to OpenAI if the current board members step aside.

2. Why are OpenAI employees leaving the company?

The mass exodus of OpenAI employees is a result of the board’s decision to terminate Sam Altman and the subsequent power struggle within the company. Employees are showing their support for Altman and calling for the resignation of the board.

3. Who are the remaining board members at OpenAI?

The current board members at OpenAI are Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora, Tasha McCauley, former CEO of GeoSim Systems, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

4. What is the status of negotiations between Altman and the board?

Negotiations are ongoing to find a resolution that would allow Altman and Brockman to return to OpenAI. Altman, Brockman, and the company’s investors are working towards a graceful exit for the board.

5. How are OpenAI employees ensuring the company’s stability?

OpenAI employees have taken to social media to assure the public that they are working diligently to maintain service stability and keep the company running smoothly during the board’s pressured situation.